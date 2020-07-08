Jordon, Brian10/20/1950 - 7/2/2020The voice of Denver traffic is silenced, but will never be forgotten. Brian Merrill Jordon passed on July 2nd, 2020 in Littleton, CO surrounded by love. He was born October 20th, 1950, the son of late Mabel Jane Merrill Jordon and Col. Harold Kenneth Jordon. He graduated Michigan State University in 1972. On July 10th, 1998 he married Heather Jordon in Denver, Colorado, who survives. He is survived by his daughters Jenny and Drea (Phil), his three grandchildren, two brothers (David, late Carolyn and Steven, Helen) along with an extended loving family, plus kitty Butters. A memorial and celebration of his life will be held on his birthday October 20th 2020. For information on the memorial please email his daughter jen@jsddigital.com