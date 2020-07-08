1/1
Brian Jordon
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordon, Brian
10/20/1950 - 7/2/2020

The voice of Denver traffic is silenced, but will never be forgotten. Brian Merrill Jordon passed on July 2nd, 2020 in Littleton, CO surrounded by love. He was born October 20th, 1950, the son of late Mabel Jane Merrill Jordon and Col. Harold Kenneth Jordon. He graduated Michigan State University in 1972. On July 10th, 1998 he married Heather Jordon in Denver, Colorado, who survives. He is survived by his daughters Jenny and Drea (Phil), his three grandchildren, two brothers (David, late Carolyn and Steven, Helen) along with an extended loving family, plus kitty Butters. A memorial and celebration of his life will be held on his birthday October 20th 2020. For information on the memorial please email his daughter jen@jsddigital.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jul. 8 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All-States Cremation - Englewood
6832 S. University Blvd.
Centennial, CO 80122
720.881.6351
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved