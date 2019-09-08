|
|
Kiernan, Brian
06/04/1935 - 08/29/2019
Brian Kiernan, 84, a metallurgical engineer with broad interests in history and politics, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
Born in London, England, on June 4, 1935, the youngest of four children, he spent much of his early childhood on a family farm in Newtonards, in Northern Ireland, and later in Bolton, after being evacuated during World War II. The experience profoundly influenced him; he read dozens of books about the war and told many stories of watching German bombs hit Belfast from the farmhouse roof and tasting his first Hershey bar courtesy of American GIs.
Before the end of the war, he rejoined his parents in London, where he studied to be a chartered metallurgical engineer.
Although he immigrated to the United States in 1968 and proudly became an American citizen, he remained supremely British in his preference for tea with milk and sugar, his insistence on using the "correct" pronunciation of words like "aluminum" and "schedule," and his practice of wishing everyone a "Happy Insurrection Day" on July Fourth.
In a wide-ranging career as an engineer, and legislative and environmental consultant, he lived in New York, Kentucky, and Colorado, and worked on the Apollo 11 Lunar Escape Module for Bell Aerosystems, government policy for the Kentucky Legislative Research Council, and as a manager and investigator on mining cleanup sites at the Dames and Moore engineering firm. Not surprisingly, given his many pursuits, he was a walking encyclopedia, who could tell you how a steam engine worked, what percentage of the Earth's land mass the British controlled in 1924, and the derivation of your last name.
But he always considered his greatest accomplishment raising his four daughters. He parented with patience and humor. He taught his daughters to play tennis, drive manual cars, and required that they complete complicated maneuvers because they were "part of the driving test in England." He was unfazed by loud music, piercings, and brightly colored hair. He introduced them to camping and the outdoors; instilled in them an appreciation for history and politics; and encouraged them to engage with the world around them.
He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-nine years, Mary Brenneman; his daughters Louise (Steve Johnson), Fiona (Jeff Slane), Elizabeth (Steve Pattyn), and Megan; and his grandchildren Conor, Holden, Declan, William, and Alexandra: as well as other beloved family members and dear friends, including Bob and Judy Neukirchner, and his former wife, Jenny.
As an immigrant and someone who had been separated from his parents when he was young, he found the current administration's treatment of immigrant children deeply troubling, and passionately argued for the need to better protect them. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights (https://www.theyoungcenter.org/donate-to-the-young-center).
Brian donated his body to the University of Colorado School of Medicine. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 8, 2019