|
|
Pendleton, Brian
Brian Pendleton of Littleton, Colorado died on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from Alzheimer's complications. He died as he lived, with dignity.
Brian was born on November 7, 1939 in Montclair, New Jersey to Frank (Pete) Palmer Pendleton and Margaret (Peg) Elliot Doan Pendleton. Brian's siblings, Barbara (Babs) Donnell and Stevens (Steve) protected and loved their younger brother.
Brian attended Phillips Academy Andover, Class of '57, and Yale University, Class of '61, before enlisting in the US Navy as an Officer. He received his law degree from UC Hastings College of the Law, Class of '68, and moved to Denver, CO in 1969. He was the senior partner in the Denver law firm of Pendleton and Sabian. Brian also shared the name of his firm with Guthery, Lewis, Landeck, Craft, Friedberg, Wilson, Hennessey, Meyer and Crow. He retired in 2000.
Brian spent the last 20 years travelling extensively, especially to places where he could practice foreign languages. He loved golf, skiing, snowshoeing, gardening, and camping trips with family and friends. Brian enjoyed giving back - teaching kids to read, cleaning highways, and marching to support social change. Brian welcomed everyone into his life. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, adventurous spirit and love of beer.
Brian is survived by his wife, Susan Stein; his daughters, Lynn Pendleton and Jean Gresh; and his stepchildren, Andrea Evashevski and Ben Wismer. His eight grandchildren were so very special.
Brian's Celebration of Life will be held at Jefferson Unitarian Church in Golden, CO on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 am followed by a light lunch and fun party. He requested a dress code of casual and colorful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in his name.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020