Wheeler, Brian



Brian Wheeler was born on September 19, 1958 in Greeley, Colorado to Vonnie and Loren Wheeler. In his early years the family moved often do to his father's job, The final family move was to Denver in 1970, where Brian attended Moore Elementary, Morey J.H. and South and East H.S. After high school he joined the navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Suribachi AE21 stationed in Sandy Hook, N.J. After his service he moved back to Colorado. He lived in the Fraser Valley and Summit county before moving to Denver where he stayed for the remainder of his life. Brian enjoyed golf, skiing, motorcycle riding, tennis, cycling, was very interested in history and was a gifted high jumper and pole vaulter. He enjoyed watching all the Denver pro sports teams. He also loved listing to The Beatles music. Brian was a deeply spiritual man with a strong belief in the peace, harmony and tranquility that lies ahead after life on earth. He deeply loved and cherished his family, especially time with his children. Brian is survived by his two children, Alex and Madeline, his mom Vonnie, brother Eric and two sisters, Amy and Valerie. We ask that you please join our family in sending Brian peace and love to lift him on his new journey. Brian passed August 6, 2020.





