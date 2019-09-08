|
Schilken, Bruce Andrew
Mar. 20, 1941 - Sept. 4, 2019
Bruce Andrew Schilken was born in Mancato, Minnesota on March 20, 1941 to Florence Anderson and David Schilken. He moved to Denver when he was ten. Bruce attended St. Francis de Sales school and high school. After high school he attended Regis University where he graduated cum laude with a major in accounting. While still attending Regis he married Marianne Marriott. They had two sons, Patrick and Michael. After several years he enrolled in the University of Denver Law School. His law practice was primarily focused on estate planning
Bruce's wife passed in 2001. The following year he met Barbara Clifton. Barbara has been his partner until this day.
Bruce fought valiantly for 5 ½ years against brain tumors. He is survived by Barbara, his son Patrick and grandchildren Kyla and Sommer, and his son Mike, daughter-in-law Jaymie, and grandchildren Kelli, Michael, and Drew. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Schilken.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 8, 2019