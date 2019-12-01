Home

Holy Cross Catholic Church
9371 Wigham St
Thornton, CO 80229
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Bruce Arroyo


1923 - 2019
Bruce Arroyo Obituary
Arroyo, Bruce
May 3, 1923 - Nov. 8, 2019

Bruce Arroyo, 96, of Northglenn, CO, passed away while resting peacefully on 11/08/2019 at his home in Northglenn, Colorado 80233. Religious services will be held 10:30am Monday December 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church 9371 Wigham Street Thornton, CO 80229. Father Warli Castro will be officiating. Reception will immediately follow at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Arrangements are by Olinger Crown Hill. Bruce was born in rural Longmont, CO to Juan Arroyo and Serafina Fuentes on May 3, 1923. He went to school in Longmont, CO. He worked and retired as a Machinist for the Denver Post for 36 years. Bruce preceded in death by his son Lawrence Arroyo, Granddaughter Claudette Montour (Pete). Bruce is survived by his Children James Arroyo, Fern Arroyo (Cindy), John Arroyo (Dee Dee), Bruce Arroyo (Evelyn), Sherry Arroyo and Kevin Arroyo. Also by his Grandchildren Bernadette Hernandez (Frank), Paulette Montano (Lucas), Lynette Gilstrap (William), Todd Arroyo, Desiree Thompson (Rod), Larry Arroyo, James Arroyo Jr. (Carmell), Abel Arroyo, Lino Arroyo, Zane Arroyo, Darian Arroyo, MarcAnthony Arroyo, Azria Arroyo, and EmmaIsabella Arroyo. He is also survived by siblings Rufus Arroyo, Phyllis Tobin, Lupe Stein, and Angelo Arroyo. The family of Bruce Arroyo wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Bruce's Dr.'s, nurses, hospice care staff and all of his caretakers who helped him live a wonderful life at home!
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019
