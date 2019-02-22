Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
(303) 771-4636
Bruce Ferrell
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
FERRELL, BRUCE BOLIN
2/27/1938 - 2/17/2019

Bruce, Ferrell, 80, of Aurora, CO passed away 2/17/2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ferrell, and 2 children, Scott (Ronda) and Rod (Jackie), as well as 4 grandchildren, and many family members and friends. A Viewing will be held from 12pm - 2pm on Sunday, 2/24 at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, CO 80231. A Funeral Service will be held at 2pm. Bruce will later be laid to rest at Olinger Eastlawn Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 22, 2019
