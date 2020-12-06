Buell, BruceMarch 18th, 1932 - November 30th, 2020Bruce Temple Buell of Colorado Springs, CO, went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 30, at 4:15pm at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, two daughters and their spouses, two grandsons, and his longtime law partner.Bruce was born at St. Mary's Hospital, Pueblo, Colorado and lived in Ordway, CO until attending college at Princeton University. He married Joan Souders, attended Harvard Law School, did a stint in the Navy as a Naval Intelligence Officer stationed at the Pentagon, attended George Washington Law School and went on to graduate from Denver Law School in 1958. He then joined Holland & Hart of Denver and became Legal Counsel of the Colorado Bankers Association for 25 years.During that time, he took a three-month sabbatical, established a pro bono program of estate planning for the homebound elderly through Denver Legal Aid (they called it "Wills on Wheels"), and "fathered" the Colorado Lawyer Trust Account Foundation (COLTAF).Bruce became Captain Buell while serving in the Naval Reserve. He moved to Colorado Springs as the Managing Partner of Holland & Hart of Colorado Springs in 1986. After retiring for one day in 1995 he created the Buell Law Firm with Joan as his Legal Assistant. He and Steve Ezell formed Buell & Ezell, LLP in 2001 and diligently worked together until Bruce retired in May 2019. He was a practicing attorney for 61 years.Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. His wife of 67 years, Joan, and his entire family will greatly miss him. Working together, Bruce and Joan raised three children, Alan, Sue and Bonnie. Bruce and Joan were blessed with six wonderful grandchildren, and nine amazing great-grandchildren.Bruce was an avid tennis player from age 7 to 87. He also enjoyed travelling, hiking with his entire family, and riding horses as a child and later with his daughter, Bonnie. He was a Godly man, and for 35 years he led Bible Studies with prisoners in Canon City. As a devoted Christian, he sang in choirs, provided leadership in Sunday School classes, and was active in leadership as an Elder/Trustee at Arvada Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs.Bruce's Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on December 10, at 10:30 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you may view the live streamed service on the day of the service at:In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church, 219 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.