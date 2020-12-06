1/1
1932 - 2020
March 18th, 1932 - November 30th, 2020

Bruce Temple Buell of Colorado Springs, CO, went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 30, at 4:15pm at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, two daughters and their spouses, two grandsons, and his longtime law partner.

Bruce was born at St. Mary's Hospital, Pueblo, Colorado and lived in Ordway, CO until attending college at Princeton University. He married Joan Souders, attended Harvard Law School, did a stint in the Navy as a Naval Intelligence Officer stationed at the Pentagon, attended George Washington Law School and went on to graduate from Denver Law School in 1958. He then joined Holland & Hart of Denver and became Legal Counsel of the Colorado Bankers Association for 25 years.

During that time, he took a three-month sabbatical, established a pro bono program of estate planning for the homebound elderly through Denver Legal Aid (they called it "Wills on Wheels"), and "fathered" the Colorado Lawyer Trust Account Foundation (COLTAF).

Bruce became Captain Buell while serving in the Naval Reserve. He moved to Colorado Springs as the Managing Partner of Holland & Hart of Colorado Springs in 1986. After retiring for one day in 1995 he created the Buell Law Firm with Joan as his Legal Assistant. He and Steve Ezell formed Buell & Ezell, LLP in 2001 and diligently worked together until Bruce retired in May 2019. He was a practicing attorney for 61 years.

Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. His wife of 67 years, Joan, and his entire family will greatly miss him. Working together, Bruce and Joan raised three children, Alan, Sue and Bonnie. Bruce and Joan were blessed with six wonderful grandchildren, and nine amazing great-grandchildren.

Bruce was an avid tennis player from age 7 to 87. He also enjoyed travelling, hiking with his entire family, and riding horses as a child and later with his daughter, Bonnie. He was a Godly man, and for 35 years he led Bible Studies with prisoners in Canon City. As a devoted Christian, he sang in choirs, provided leadership in Sunday School classes, and was active in leadership as an Elder/Trustee at Arvada Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs.

Bruce's Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on December 10, at 10:30 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you may view the live streamed service on the day of the service at:
http://www.firstprescos.org/memorial-livestream/

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church, 219 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.


Published in Denver Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
December 4, 2020
Uncle Bruce lived the life God ordained for him, with faith, hope, and love. He will be missed, and he will be remembered.
Larry Buell
Family
December 4, 2020
Bruce was the definition of a gentleman. He always had a smile and a kind word. As my partner at Holland & Hart, he was a leader in every way. His pro bono work continues to benefit Colorado to this day. Bruce will be remembered and missed.
John Husband
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Uncle Bruce will always hold a special place in my heart and in my family's heart. He will be missed.
Beth Buell Schoenstein & family
Family
December 4, 2020
Bruce was a great mentor and a kind soul. His patience in his guidance was inspiring. He will truly be missed yet remembered fondly. A great man for sure.
Leif Berg
Friend
December 3, 2020
Bruce was a true Christian. He was a loving husband and loving father to his children. What a great example he was to any young, aspiring young adult! I met him when I was in my mid-twenties and he left quite a lasting impression-a very accepting, non-judgmental, and caring human being.
Agnes Buell
Family
