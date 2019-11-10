Denver Post Obituaries
Monarch Society - Denver
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
Bruce Paton
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Montview Blvd. Presbyterian Church
Bruce C. Paton


1925 - 2019
Bruce C. Paton Obituary
Paton, Bruce C.
8-28-1925 - 11-4-19
Cardiac Surgeon

Bruce Paton was born in India and educated in Scotland. A lieutenant in the Royal Marines (1943-1946), and a 41 Royal Marine Commando (1945-1946). Medical degree from the University of Edinburgh (FRCP, FRCS). Married Patricia Ryan in 1955, and moved to Denver in 1958. Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Colorado from 1962 to 1979, then private practice at Porter Hospital until 1995. Preceded in death by his wife Patricia, and survived by sons Peter (Suzanne Hoover), Ian (Amy), and Allen, and grandchildren (Kayla, Emma, Emily and Will).
For details visit: www.monarchsociety.com
Memorial Service: 14 December, 11 AM, Montview Blvd. Presbyterian Church
Send contributions to www.cobs.org/donate/
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019
