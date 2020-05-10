Deacon, Bruce

12/10/1947 - 04/28/2020

Attorney



Bruce Deacon passed away on April 28, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY on December 10, 1947 to Joseph and Jane Deacon. He was raised along with his siblings, Ross and Brian in Syracuse, NY. After graduating from F-M High School in 1965 he attended the University of Virginia on an ROTC scholarship graduating in 1969 with a degree in Government. He was commissioned the following day and served 4 years as chief communications officer on the USS Lofberg and the USS Denver mainly in the Gulf of Tonkin and ultimately achieved the rank of Lieutenant. After military service he attended Syracuse Law School and graduated in 1977 with a Juris Doctorate. Having enjoyed the west on several cross country trips he moved to Denver to begin his career. It was in Denver that he met Jane Greaber. They married in 1979 and raised two children, Jill and Mark, to whom he was a dedicated father. Bruce practiced law in Denver for 40 years specializing in estate planning and real estate law. He also obtained a Masters in Tax Law from DU in 1993. He held positions in the Colorado Bar Association in both Real Estate and Tax and Estate sections. He also published professional articles in the Colorado Lawyer journal. He was active in the Denver Area Tax Council and enjoyed the City Club of Denver, serving a term as president.



Activities with his children were a passion for Bruce with car trips to visit interesting sites in the West. He served as a leader in the Boy Scouts and attended troop camping trips and activities thus fostering a love of the outdoor with Mark.



Bruce was a kind, honest and generous man and was a gentleman in all aspects. He will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife Jane, children Jill Sindt (Jeffrey) and Mark Deacon (Shannon), 2 grandchildren, and brothers Ross (Pat) and Brian (Ann).



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Colorado State Veterans Home staff for the care they provided at the end of Bruce's life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store