Hirsch, Bruce
October 4, 1945 - December 31, 2019
Bruce, 74, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed peacefully on New Year's Eve. Born and raised in Yonkers NY, his childhood was one of fun, friends, music, and mischief. As a young man Bruce ventured to a nearby club where he met a young lady named Joyce. They talked, laughed, danced, eventually dated, and later married. Soon, a new job path arose and the two city kids moved to York, PA. The area treated them well, as Bruce excelled at work and they welcomed their son Christopher into the family. As the 70s closed, they were off to Colorado to pursue a new career opportunity. Here in the Rocky Mountains Bruce flourished. He fell in love with our state; the mountains, the rich history, skiing, the many hot springs, the culture, and yes, the Denver Broncos. He spent 40 years at Denver's Dalco Industries, becoming president in the 90s. During his stewardship of the company he made countless friends and left an indelible mark on his colleagues. 2011 saw retirement and a new chapter of being grandpa and traveling. He and Joyce crisscrossed the state, country, and south of the border in an endless quest to relax. He will be missed but remembered warmly. A Celebration of Life is January 26 from 2-5pm at West Woods Golf Club in Arvada. Very casual please, come by at any time for any duration. In lieu of flowers please donate to in Bruce's name.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020