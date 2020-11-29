Newman, Bruce

6/26/1933 - 11/18/2020



Bruce Newman passed away on November 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Georgia, daughter Denise and her husband Bill Stephens, granddaughters Carol Mele, Rebecca Stephens and Sarah Stephens, daughter-in-law Sandra Newman and grandson Joshua Newman.



Bruce was born and raised in Colorado. After graduating from Dartmouth with a B.S. degree in mathematics, he served as a pilot in the US Airforce. He spent most of his career in the municipal bond business and retired from his company, Newman & Associates. He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakewood.





