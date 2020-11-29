1/1
Bruce Newman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Newman, Bruce
6/26/1933 - 11/18/2020

Bruce Newman passed away on November 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Georgia, daughter Denise and her husband Bill Stephens, granddaughters Carol Mele, Rebecca Stephens and Sarah Stephens, daughter-in-law Sandra Newman and grandson Joshua Newman.

Bruce was born and raised in Colorado. After graduating from Dartmouth with a B.S. degree in mathematics, he served as a pilot in the US Airforce. He spent most of his career in the municipal bond business and retired from his company, Newman & Associates. He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakewood.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All-States Cremation - Denver
487 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
303.595.3004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved