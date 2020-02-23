Home

Bruce Porter Arneill


1934 - 2019
Bruce Porter Arneill Obituary
Arneill, Bruce Porter
May 1, 1934 - October 31, 2019

Bruce Porter Arneill passed away on October 31, 2019, in Old Saybrook, CT. Born on May 1, 1934, in NYC where his father was completing his surgical residency at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, he attended Graland Country Day School and then followed in his father's footsteps at Hotchkiss and Yale.

Rather than going into medicine as planned, Bruce became a distinguished architect whose work included hospitals, public and private schools, colleges and universities, and sports facilities, as well as corporate and special institutional projects. He co-founded the SLAM Collaborative which has become one of the world's leading architectural firms.

Bruce's high standard of professional work was matched by his love of family and friends along with his spirit of adventure. He loved to sail, ski, travel, and connect with both his Rocky Mountain friends and New Englanders.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James R. Arneill, Jr., and Joyce Porter Arneill, his brother James R. Arneill, III, and niece Dianne P. Arneill.

Bruce is survived by his partner, Virginia J. Bush, five children - Porter (Cheryl), Blair, Allison, Wendy (Danilo), and Scott (Allison), seven grandchildren, and nephew Jim (Tudi).

A private family celebration was held in CT.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020
