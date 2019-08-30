|
|
Figel, Bud
July 24, 1931 - August 28, 2018
After a long and valiant fight, Bud passed away on August 28, 2019 from complications relating to multiple sclerosis. Bud was born in San Francisco, the son of Ralph and Minette [Dreeben] Figel, but spent most of his life in Denver, Colorado. Bud graduated from the University of California Berkeley with a degree in business administration. After his graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served in Kodiak, Alaska. Following his honorable discharge, Bud moved to Denver and began work as the owner and operator of retail stores, including GoLo, Pier 77 Imports, and Sports Villa. Bud later joined Fuller & Company, where he enjoyed a long and successful career as a commercial real estate broker.
After his retirement, Bud counseled young entrepreneurs through the Small Business Administration's SCORE program and was a regular member to Downtown Denver Rotary. Bud was active in sports, enjoying skiing, tennis, running, and hiking. He had a wide range of interests and hobbies, including wood-working, classical music, yoga, genealogy, and fly-fishing. He was devoted to the Las Delicias Mexican restaurant.
He lived his life with dignity, humility, and integrity.
Bud is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mimi Garrison Figel, his three sons, Reid (Sandra), Brad (Joyce), Matt (Linda), and a stepson, Tyler Garrison. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Sara, Erin, Claire, David, Dana, Charlie, Smith, Graham and Grayson. His older sister, Roslyn [Figel] (Donald) Simon, predeceased him.
If you wish to honor Bud's memory, please consider a donation to the Rocky Mountain MS Center or The Denver Hospice. A service celebrating Bud's life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery in the Ivy Chapel, 430 South Quebec Street, Denver Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 30, 2019