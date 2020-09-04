Brody, Burton

Butch

08/10/1937 - 08/31/2020



Burton F. Brody was born on August 10, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. On August 31, 2020 he passed away in Boise, Idaho where he and Jill moved to be closer to family due to declining health.



Burt was raised and educated in Chicago. He graduated from Marshall High School then went to DePaul University for undergraduate studies and law school. Later he received an LLM from Northwestern University.



After a stint working as a lawyer for the Federal Trade Commission, Burt began teaching law. He taught at Chicago-Kent and DePaul before moving to Denver in 1970 to teach at the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver until his retirement.



At the University of Denver Burt helped many students learn how to go to law school in his role as Director of the Summer Preparatory Program and Academic Achievement Program. He greatly enjoyed the forty-four years he spent in the classroom and much preferred teaching to other professional endeavors such as writing law review articles or going to faculty meetings. He also enjoyed the work he did representing DU on NCAA enforcement issues. He became the Faculty Representative to the NCAA, Chairman of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, and testified before a congressional subcommittee on NCAA issues. Through this work he met many coaches and athletic directors in different sports, but especially hockey. During his tenure as chairman, two WCHA teams were in the 1979 NCAA finals. Players and coaches from the WCHA played a major role in the later success of the 1980 Olympic Team. After his teaching career he and Jill retired to Palm Desert, California.



Burt met Jill Ann Johnson at DePaul, and they were married in 1966. They had one child, Jonathan. Burt is survived by his wife Jill, son Jonathan (Robyn) of Idaho, and grandsons Jackson and Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Sarah, brother Arthur, and sister Renee.



Burt requested that no services be held, but a Zoom get-together will take place on Saturday, September 12th at 6:00 pm MDT for family, friends, and colleagues to share memories. Contact robynbrody@robynbrodylaw.com for details. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Sturm College of Law.





