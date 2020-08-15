Tabor Jr., Calvin A.

"Rusty"



Calvin "Rusty" Tabor Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Aurora, Colorado on August 12, 2020. Rusty was born September 27, 1925 in Bakersfield, California. Santa Rosa High School graduation in 1943 led to enlistment in the Army and deployment to Germany, Austria and the Philippines. After the war, he returned to marry the love of his life, Beverley Bosworth. Upon graduation from San Jose State, Rusty began his financial career at Cutter Labs in Berkeley, later moving to Varian Associates where he would rise to Corporate Treasurer. Rusty and Beverley's priority were church and family and were 40 year members of the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain View, California. In later years, they moved to Colorado to be near family and soon become active in numerous groups, including Heather Gardens Chapel and the wider Heather Gardens community. Rusty's family and friends will always remember him as engaged, encouraging, and ever-loving. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Beverley, formerly of Los Altos California, son Stephen of Glendale, California, son Mark of Denver, granddaughter Hannah of New York City, grandson Jeremy of Portland, Oregon, sister-in-law Betty Slater of San Jose, California. A memorial service will be held when possible. The Tabor family welcomes gestures of love or support to Heather Gardens Chapel (c/o 929 Idalia Circle, Aurora, Colorado 80011); or to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, in celebration of Rusty's "life well lived".





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store