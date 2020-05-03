Calvin F. Johnson
1934 - 2020
Johnson, Calvin F.
Jan. 3, 1934 - April 23, 2020

Husband of Barbara. Father of Mike & Lynda. 5 grandchildren & 1 great grandson. See www.CrownHillFuneral.com for obituary, service & memorial donation information.




Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember Cal as a kind and sweet man who had a great love for his family. He will be missed by many. Our love goes out to Barb, Mike, Lynda and all of the Johnson family. May you find peace and comfort in the happy memories you share.
Rebecca family
Family
