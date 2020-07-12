Howell-Warner, Captain Emily Hanrahan

October 30, 1939 - July 3, 2020



Captain Emily Howell-Warner passed away on July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by son Stanley, husband Julius, brother Jack and his wife Jan. Her surviving family members are brother Dennis Hanrahan (Jeane), brother Miles (Pat) Hanrahan (Delores), and brother Richard (Dick) Hanrehan; sister Eileen Hanrahan Spillane. She also is survived by several stepchildren and their children: John and Carre Warner, David and Kris Warner, Julia and Paul (Cook), Elizabeth and Joe (Cowan), and Suzanne (Hagen). Emily had too many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews to name, although they all referred to her lovingly as "Auntie Em."

Born on October 30, 1939, in Denver, Colorado, and graduated from Holy Family High School. At 16, and before learning to drive, Emily embarked on a journey that would earn her a place in history and empower women all over the world to follow their dreams.

As a young woman, Emily bought a ticket on Frontier Airlines to visit a friend working in Gunnison, Colorado. During that trip, she was invited into the cockpit to look around, and from that moment, was hooked. She knew she no longer wanted to be a passenger, and she wanted to fly! After that first trip, Emily asked her parents if she could take flying lessons. The Hanrahan's, had six children and could not provide Emily with her coveted flying lessons. Emily, always determined, said, "Don't worry, I will pay for the lessons myself." Both parents agreed,

And that is how her now-famous career began. Emily's brother Dennis would take her out to Clinton Aviation for lessons because Emily, though 16, did not have a driver's license. Emily remained close to her siblings and continued to fly. Jack and Dennis purchased homes in the same complex together to raise their children and support Emily and her son, Stanley, as she pursued her aviation dream. She became the chief pilot and FAA inspector for Clinton Aviation. Emily's students consisted of many of the male airline pilots that ended up flying for commercial airlines. While Emily could teach other pilots how to fly, she would be denied the same job until 1973.

In February of the same year, Frontier Airlines hired Emily, making her the first woman in the United States to be hired by a commercial airline to fly! The following are thoughts shared by women pilots and associates Emily mentored over the years:

"Emily wove the winds of chance, change, and opportunity into her career as America's first women airline pilot." (Ann Lewis Cooper)

"It was Emily who paved the way for our profession. Emily has the style and grace that won acceptance for us all." (Lori Cline, Airline Captain and Author.)

"Women have been flying from the beginning of flight, but Emily opened the door to the airline industry. By doing her job well, with a quiet manner that won the respect of her peers and the industry, she made it easier for others to follow. Thank you, Emily! (Connie Bowlin, Delta Airlines Captain and Warbird pilot.)

"Emily is an enduring inspiration for all who seek not only the freedom of the skies but also to go as high as their talents and determination will take them. Through patience and perseverance, she has taught that everyone can be empowered to unleash the power that lies within." Ilene Yokoyama Reed, Director, Women's Business Center, State of Colorado.

Emily's numerous awards include:

· Emily Howell Warner Day, November 26, 2001

· Induction into the Women's Hall of Fame, Seneca, New York

· The Amelia Earhart Award

· Permanent display of memorial at the Wings of the Rockies, Denver,

Colorado

· The Regional Airport in Grand County Colorado is now named the Granby/

Grand County Airport, Emily Warner Field

· Collection at the Smithsonian National Air and Space museum

Emily, you will be missed by all of your beloved family, friends, and associates. Our consolation is now we know you are Weaving the Winds and Flying with the Angels.





