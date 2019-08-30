|
Miller, Carl A.
May 17, 1923 - August 20, 2019
Service, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 9:30 am, Olinger Crown Hill Pavilion. Carl is survived by brothers Chuck, Les, and Tom as well as his beloved wife Blanche, his four children, Connie (Dick) Quimby, Judy Curtis (John Naylor), Carla Miller, Mark (Connie) Miller; three grand children, five great grand children, and one great, great grandchild. Donations to . See crownhillfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019