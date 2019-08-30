Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl A. Miller


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl A. Miller Obituary
Miller, Carl A.
May 17, 1923 - August 20, 2019

Service, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 9:30 am, Olinger Crown Hill Pavilion. Carl is survived by brothers Chuck, Les, and Tom as well as his beloved wife Blanche, his four children, Connie (Dick) Quimby, Judy Curtis (John Naylor), Carla Miller, Mark (Connie) Miller; three grand children, five great grand children, and one great, great grandchild. Donations to . See crownhillfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now