1/
Carl Eugene Llafet II
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Llafet, II, Carl Eugene
11/7/1946 - 9/22/2020

Carl Eugene Llafet II "Gene" passed away peacefully at his Florida home on September 22, 2020. Gene, a retired Letter-carrier and local union officer, moved from Colorado to Florida with his spouse Lynne in 2004 to enjoy their year-round golf and softball. To memorialize the full and active lifestyle of Gene's retirement in Florida a commemorative bench will be placed inside The Villages by Lynne and Gene's sister Eloth who resides in Nevada with husband Terry. Gene was cremated and will be interred at Ft. Logan National Cemetery where his parents are also interred. A service for Gene is scheduled for November 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved