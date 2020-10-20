Llafet, II, Carl Eugene
11/7/1946 - 9/22/2020
Carl Eugene Llafet II "Gene" passed away peacefully at his Florida home on September 22, 2020. Gene, a retired Letter-carrier and local union officer, moved from Colorado to Florida with his spouse Lynne in 2004 to enjoy their year-round golf and softball. To memorialize the full and active lifestyle of Gene's retirement in Florida a commemorative bench will be placed inside The Villages by Lynne and Gene's sister Eloth who resides in Nevada with husband Terry. Gene was cremated and will be interred at Ft. Logan National Cemetery where his parents are also interred. A service for Gene is scheduled for November 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
