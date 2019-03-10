|
Eiberger, Carl F., II
Jan. 17, 1931 - March 6, 2019
Carl F. Eiberger II, age 88, of Golden, Colorado, passed away on March 6, 2019 in his home in Golden, Colorado.
Carl F. Eiberger II was born in Denver, Colorado to Carl F. Eiberger Sr. and Madeline Anastasia Ries on January 17, 1935. He grew up in extreme poverty, in the five points area of Denver, during the depression and started working at the age of 10 selling papers on the side of the street. His father attended school through the third grade and his mom was a nurse in Denver. He went to high school at St. Joseph Catholic School in Denver and graduated in 1948 and there he was valedictorian, debate, and algebra champ for all of the Catholic High Schools in Colorado. He turned down a full-ride scholarship to Princeton and received a small scholarship to Notre Dame. He split his $100 scholarship so that another fellow student could attend Notre Dame. In 1952, Carl graduated with a chemistry degree (magna cum laude) and in 1954 graduated with a Juris Doctorate Degree (magna cum laude) and was in the top 10 of the graduates; also named one of 25 outstanding law graduates in the United States by the Department of Justice in 1954. He took the bar exam in Michigan and passed even before finishing his law school studies. Carl served as editor-in-chief of the Notre Dame Lawyer, now known as the Notre Dame Law Review. He served on the board of the Notre Dame Law Association for over 50years and remained active as a member of the NDLA's advisory board. Carl's honors and awards are too extensive to list, but the Notre Dame Club of Denver awarded Carl a lifetime achievement award and he also received the first Fr. Michael McCafferty Achievement award given by the Notre Dame Law Association in 2002. Carl worked as a lawyer for 65 years in Denver and was named within the top 1% of Lawyers, of the 6 million in the world, for 50 years for Legal Ability and Ethics by U.S. Lawyers. He was appointed by the Colorado governor to the Advisory Council of the Colorado Department of Labor, honored by Marquis Who's Who in America with a Lifetime Achievement Award for law, featured for many years also in Who's Who in American Law, Who's Who in the West, and Who's Who in the World. He also was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award and a Great Humanitarian award. Handling legal cases in Colorado and throughout the world, working for big and small corporations, with some of the cases having a worldwide effect, including that optometrists are now able to prescribe soft contact lenses. Carl served as the main attorney for the Denver Post for 38 years. Many well-known clients included: AT&T, Proctor and Gamble, Old Bell systems, Conoco, AAA, the Denver Post, Super-Value, Notre Dame and many other charities, and helped with pro bono legal work for people for over 65 years.
He donated $2.0 million dollars of free legal work throughout his lifetime. He gave 25 years and $1.3 million dollars of free legal work and dedication to preserve South Table Mountain in Golden as open space, (21 square miles), otherwise known as the "Gateway to the Rockies." He fought for the citizens of Colorado specifically Golden, Applewood, and Jefferson County so that a quarry would not destroy and remove the majority of South Table Mountain. He helped found 11 parks around Golden with the Prospect Recreation and Park District and was the founding member of Applewood Park and Applewood Athletic Club. He Helped bring SERI (Solar Energy Research Institute) and NREL to Colorado.
He was a Korean Army War veteran assisting court martial of prisoners of the Korean War with top secret clearance on waterboarding.
Carl Frederick Eiberger II is survived by his children Carl Frederick Eiberger III, Mary Elizabeth Eiberger, James Lee Eiberger and by a long-time companion, Dr. Carol Schneider. Eileen was the mother of his two grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Eileen Marie Eiberger and his late wife, Margurette Eiberger Dickerson, his mother Madeliene Anastasia Ries, and his father Carl Frederick Eiberger I.
In the words of Carl F. Eiberger II, "How can I help others and my community more?"
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Shriners Hospital, Table Mesa Animal Hospital, or the in Carl's name. More details will be on the obituary website, under Carl F. Eiberger's name, at CFCScolorado.org.
A viewing service will be held at the chapel in the main building at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm and a Rosary following that same night at 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am. Military Honors will be rendered at the graveside at Mount Olivet Cemetery 12801 W 44th Ave Wheat Ridge CO 80033.
