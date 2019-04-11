Home

Community United Church of Christ
2650 Table Mesa Dr.
Boulder, CO 80305
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Community United Church of Christ
2650 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO
Carl H. Love


Love, Carl H.
05/15/1935 - 04/03/2019

Carl Love, 83. Memorial service Community United Church of Christ, 2650 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO 80305, Sat., April 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment of ashes and a reception follow the service. Contributions Yellowstone Forever, PO Box 117, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190 (or at yellowstone.org/give), or to a missionary couple in Kenya through The River Church, 18668 N. St Vrain Dr, Lyons, CO 80540, Attn: Clinton & Pahtyana Moore (or at therivercolorado.org/give.html).
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 11, 2019
