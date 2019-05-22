Denver Post Obituaries
|
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Carl Montes


Montes, Carl
03/25/1920 - 05/12/2019

Carl H. Montes, 99, died May 12, 2019. He was born March 25, 1920, in Detroit, Mich. He served in the Army and the Army Reserves, where he attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in accounting. He retired from the University of Colorado Medical Center in 1984.
Preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; wife, Betty; daughter, Ann Gurley; son-in-law, Bill Askwig.
Survived by his daughter, Mona Askwig; grandchildren, Matthew (Jessie) Clark, Darren Clark, Scott Gurley; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Corwin Clark.
Carl "Papa" will be remembered for being gentle and caring and for his quick, quirky, and ever-present sense of humor. Rescue dogs were important members of his family. He liked to water ski, ice skate, golf and bicycle. His was a great example of how to live a life well. He will be missed immensely but will remain alive in our hearts and minds.
Carl's ashes will be laid to rest next to Betty's at Fort Logan National Cemetery. No viewing or services. Online condolences welcomed at www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 22, 2019
