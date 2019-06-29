|
|
Panesi, Jr., Carl Richard
Rick
July 11, 1942 - February 11, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Rick Panesi announces his passing on February 11 after taking suddenly ill for a short time and eventually succumbing to bile duct cancer at the age of 76. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah Panesi, three children: Karleen Wagner (Tim), Megan Zitek (Dave), C. Richard Panesi III, and five grandchildren. Rick was predeceased by his sister, Carole Somer. Rick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Cremation at Kramer Family Funeral.
A celebration of life open house will be held on Sunday, July 14th from 11:00 - 2:00 at 27151 E Lakeview Drive, Aurora, CO 80016. Lunch will be provided.
The family is grateful for the services of Inspiration Hospice in the last days of his life and in lieu of flowers, please donate to this organization.
Published in Denver Post from June 29 to July 1, 2019