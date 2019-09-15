|
|
Smeltzer, Carl
Carl Smeltzer Jr., age 79, of Greenwood Village, CO passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Carl was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on February 22, 1940 to parents Carl Smeltzer Sr. and Marie Pugh Smeltzer, both from Holly, Colorado. Carl was a proud graduate of East High School where he played football and the University of Colorado, Boulder where he was a Delta Tau Delta.
After corporate stints with Kodak and Prudential, Carl became independently employed as a real estate broker working with his father and brother, George Smeltzer. Carl was a long-time and passionate season ticketholder for CU Buffalo football games. Carl loved tennis and played every day possible. He also loved watching his son, Sky, play football and baseball. He was not as enthusiastic about his daughter's ballet performances, but was extremely proud of her academic and career accomplishments. Carl was a devoted father and husband and loved his family immensely.
Carl is survived by his children: Schuyler (Judy) Smeltzer and daughter Stephanie (Daniel) McCoy and grandchildren Rachel (Ian) Hillis, Sarah (Jonny) Esther, Colin and Nicholas McCoy, and great granddaughter Emma. Carl is also survived by his brother George. Carl's wife, Janet, passed away in 2014 from ovarian cancer.
A celebration of his life will be held on September 29, 2019 at 4pm at Carl's all-time favorite restaurant - Piccolo's (3563 S Monaco Pkwy). Please join us - all are welcome.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019