|
|
Carl Zele, Sr., 98, of Englewood, passed away February 14, 2019 in Castle Rock, CO. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Dorothy (Zaletel) Zele. Father of Diane Gessing, Debra Rubida (Gary), and Michael Zele (Denise); 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother Frank, sons John and Carl Jr., and great grandson Harrison. Visitation, Thursday 5-8 PM with Recitation of Rosary at 7 PM, both at Drinkwine Mortuary. Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM, All Souls Catholic Church. Interment, Saturday 11:00 AM, at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019