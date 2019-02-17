Denver Post Obituaries
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
All Souls Catholic Church
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Pueblo, CO
View Map
Carl Zele Obituary
Carl Zele, Sr., 98, of Englewood, passed away February 14, 2019 in Castle Rock, CO. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Dorothy (Zaletel) Zele. Father of Diane Gessing, Debra Rubida (Gary), and Michael Zele (Denise); 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother Frank, sons John and Carl Jr., and great grandson Harrison. Visitation, Thursday 5-8 PM with Recitation of Rosary at 7 PM, both at Drinkwine Mortuary. Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM, All Souls Catholic Church. Interment, Saturday 11:00 AM, at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019
