Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlisle Guy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlisle B. Guy Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlisle B. Guy Jr. Obituary
Guy, Jr., Carlisle B.
"Bill"
July 15, 1943 - July 15, 2019
"Happy Birthday"

Born to Carlisle and Mary Guy. Attended Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs and attended the Univ. of AZ. Worked at Gates Rubber Co. for many years. His passion for hockey included involvement with Littleton Hockey for over 25 years. Survived by wife Alfreda; children Christopher, Kimberly Pinello, Stephanie Hancock; stepfather of Marc and Greg Orr; 14 grandchildren. Service Fri. 7/26 at 1:00 p.m. at Horan & McConaty, 5303 E. County LIne Rd., Centennial. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the ., 455 Sherman St #500, Denver, CO 80203.
Published in Denver Post from July 20 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now