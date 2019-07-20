|
|
Guy, Jr., Carlisle B.
"Bill"
July 15, 1943 - July 15, 2019
"Happy Birthday"
Born to Carlisle and Mary Guy. Attended Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs and attended the Univ. of AZ. Worked at Gates Rubber Co. for many years. His passion for hockey included involvement with Littleton Hockey for over 25 years. Survived by wife Alfreda; children Christopher, Kimberly Pinello, Stephanie Hancock; stepfather of Marc and Greg Orr; 14 grandchildren. Service Fri. 7/26 at 1:00 p.m. at Horan & McConaty, 5303 E. County LIne Rd., Centennial. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the ., 455 Sherman St #500, Denver, CO 80203.
Published in Denver Post from July 20 to July 24, 2019