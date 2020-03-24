|
Lawler, Carmah
January 21, 1929 - March 14, 2020
Carmah Ann Lawler of Lakewood, CO passed away peacefully March 13, 2020 in Evergreen, CO. She was born in Toledo, OH to Ross & Helen Lawler, both deceased. She was a loving life partner of the late Kathryn Glass. Carmah is survived by many friends near & far. She received her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State Univ. & masters from Univ. of Michigan. Carmah retired from Jeffco Public Schools after a lifetime of serving the community as a social worker. She was very active in politics, particularly benefiting those in need, and the LGBT community. Carmah traveled the world extensively, making memories and friends along the way. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Evans Hospice, 3981 Bergen Peak Dr., Evergreen, CO, 80439.
Services to honor Carmah will be held at a later time. To see full obituary please visit Horancares.com
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020