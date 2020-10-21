Garcia, Carmen

September 2, 1940 - October 11, 2020



Carmen Ramona Garcia passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born September 2, 1940 in Del Norte, Colorado to Benito and Candelaria Espinosa. She was married on February 11, 1956 to Condido Benjamin Garcia who preceded her in death in 1990.



Mom had lived in many places, but Thornton was her home. She always called her home "God's Little Acre". Mom and Dad moved to Thornton in 1966 where they raised all 5 of their children and where she resided until the time of her death.



She worked at Safeway for many years and enjoyed meeting new people everyday. After her retirement she filled her days with the closeness of her family and friends.



Carmen is survived by her 5 children and their spouses: Anna (Jerry) Silva, Vivian (Paul) Frawley, Larry Garcia, Candice (Bob) Salazar, Gina (Molly) Garcia-McLoughlin, her 8 beloved grandchildren, her 10 great-grandchildren, and her brother William Espinosa.



Due to the pandemic we will host a "Celebration of Life' in the Spring of 2021.





