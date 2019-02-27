|
|
Petersen, Carol Anita
Carol Anita (Brondum) Petersen, born February 3, 1948, Age 71, of Aurora, Colorado, received a call at 11:19am Sunday, February 24, 2019. This most important call was exactly perfect for Carol's strength, smarts, and beautiful heart, only her beautiful gifts could fill her new position in Paradise.
All of us ache over the loss of Carol (wife, mother, friend, mentor, and supporter) and we will miss her with all of our hearts, heaven has received a new Heavenly Angel. She is enjoying a reunion with family and friends who have preceded her; her father, Dale Brondum, mother, Vesta Brondum, sister, Norma Preston, and brother, Merlin Brondum, as well as many others she has not seen in a long time. All that loved her joined Our Father in welcoming her to her new home. She now gets to live free.
Her new wings take her to this wonderful place where she will be creating and eating delicious foods, socializing and shining light on all of those around her, dancing, gardening, and reading to her hearts content.
Eternal life, beauty, music, laughter, and love are GUARANTEED. For those she has to leave behind temporarily, she gives detailed instructions to honor and celebrate her life, as it was full and wonderful. Celebrate her new mission where she is free and circled in Pure Love. "Well done good and faithful servant"
A Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March 3 at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO 80014.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 27, 2019