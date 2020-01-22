Denver Post Obituaries
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO
(303)425-9511
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
41st & Lamar
Wheat Ridge, CO
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
41st & Lamar
Wheat Ridge, CO
View Map
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
41st & Lamar
Wheat Ridge, CO
View Map
Carol Balizet Obituary
Balizet, Carol

Carol Balizet, 86, passed away January 17, 2020, in Denver. Born in Alabama, Carol grew up in Florida. She earned her registered nursing degree from the University of South Carolina. Following her career in nursing and hospital administration, Carol became a published author. She converted back to
Catholicism in 2007. Carol is survived by four daughters, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother and an aunt. Visitation 9:00 AM., to 11:00AM., followed by a recitation of the Rosary 11:00AM., Requiem High Mass will be offered at 11:30AM., all Thursday January 23rd at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 41st & Lamar, Wheat Ridge. Carol will be buried at St. Simeon Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. Carol's family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be offered to Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 22, 2020
