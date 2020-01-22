|
|
Balizet, Carol
Carol Balizet, 86, passed away January 17, 2020, in Denver. Born in Alabama, Carol grew up in Florida. She earned her registered nursing degree from the University of South Carolina. Following her career in nursing and hospital administration, Carol became a published author. She converted back to
Catholicism in 2007. Carol is survived by four daughters, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother and an aunt. Visitation 9:00 AM., to 11:00AM., followed by a recitation of the Rosary 11:00AM., Requiem High Mass will be offered at 11:30AM., all Thursday January 23rd at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 41st & Lamar, Wheat Ridge. Carol will be buried at St. Simeon Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. Carol's family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be offered to Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 22, 2020