Bublitz, Carol
02/11/1943 - 10/01/2020
Services are on Tues. 10/20 at 11am at Mississippi Ave. Baptist Church in Aurora. Carol, age 77, was a loving wife to Gary, University of Denver Alpha Gamma Delta alumna, a retired teacher, an avid bridge player, and an active church member. She is survived by children, Michael & Leslee; grandsons, Anthony & Jeremy; brother David and dear friends, Sandra Brent & Richard Imber. Contributions may be made to her church, Alpha Gamma Delta Fdn., or St. Jude's. For more information visit NewcomerDenver.com
.