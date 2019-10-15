|
|
Koclanes, Carol Demis
August 1, 1936 - October 10, 2019
Carol D. Koclanes was born August 1, 1936 in the town of Rawlins, Wyoming to Peter S. and Ann P. Demis. She was the second of six siblings. Carol died peacefully on October 10, 2019, at the age of 83, in Denver, Colorado.
Raised in Denver, Carol attended Dora Moore and Steck Elementary Schools, Gove Junior High, and East High School, where she graduated in 1954. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Denver in 1958, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Carol taught elementary school in Denver following graduation.
Carol married George Koclanes in 1960. Thereafter, she devoted her life to her family and to her community. She and George spent most of their married lives in Cherry Hills Village, CO raising, nurturing, and encouraging through their unwavering love three children, Peter (Jeanne), George (Veronica), and Ann, six grandchildren, Saiya and Illona (Ann), Isabella and Helena (George), and Caroline and George Andrew (Peter), and several nieces and nephews. Carol valued giving back to the community through her involvement in and contributions of her time to the Denver Lyric Opera Guild, Colorado Ballet, Opera Colorado, Central City Opera, Antique Investors, Welcome Colorado International Club, Denver Eclectics, Swedish Hospital, Goodwill, and teaching Sunday School, among others, holding a number of leadership positions in these organizations. She was active in local politics, including as a precinct captain and a delegate. Carol and George were among the founding members of the Village Tennis, Riding and Swim Club, a place they considered special and where their family spent countless hours.
A passionate sports and outdoorswoman, Carol loved the Rocky Mountains, where she enjoyed skiing, fly fishing, hiking, and competitive tennis well into her mid-seventies. She enjoyed and was a member of multiple bridge, canasta, gourmet food, and dance groups. Carol was an incredible gourmet cook, baker, and hostess, taking advantage of every opportunity to entertain family and friends. She was an avid world traveler and antique collector. Carol passed down her appreciation for all of these activities to her family.
Known affectionately as Mom, Carol, Tula, Aunt Carol, Aunt Tula, and Grammy, Carol was dedicated to family and friends. She never missed her children's and grandchildren's countless sporting, music, theatre, and academic events and her family's and friends' special occasions.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Ann, her sister, Elaine Christy, her nephew, Dr. Deno Pappas, and her niece, Christina Demis. Carol is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, sister Sondra Pappas (Deno+), brothers Peter, Spero (Debra), and Ted (Terri), numerous nieces and nephews, and their families. Carol also leaves behind many close, wonderful friends.
A memorial service (Trisagion) will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 and a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, both at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 5555 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO. Burial to follow at Fairmont Cemetery, 430 South Quebec Street, Denver, CO.
In lieu of flowers, Carol's family suggests contributions be made to Denver Lyric Opera Guild, c/o Kathy Hammer, 1690 South Valentine Way, Lakewood, CO 80228 or to the St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church Iconography Fund, 5555 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019