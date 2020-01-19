|
Kemper, Carol
Ann
August 17, 1939 - January 12, 2020
Born August 17, 1939, to Dr. James E. and Jean Orendorff Berney, Carol was raised in Bettendorf, Iowa where she finished her preparatory schooling at Villa de Chantal in Rock Island, Illinois. She then headed west to Boulder to further her education at the University of Colorado and affiliated with Pi Beta Phi sorority. Following graduation, she embarked on a career as a teacher with Denver Public Schools. Her public teaching career ended when she met and married William B. Kemper, however teaching privately would remain an integral part of her life as she raised three sons, William Charles, James Smith and Thomas Michael in Denver and then Evergreen, Colorado. She would also have homes in Paradise Valley, Arizona; Clark, Colorado; and the Cherry Creek neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. She passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family on January 12, 2020.
Carol was very active, both physically and culturally, and traveled extensively. One could often find her on the tennis court or golf course, but she most enjoyed a hike with a friend. Carol excelled in various aspects of fashion, home interior, and architectural design. She was a connoisseur of style, amateur artist, and a small-town beauty queen. She was an avid supporter of the Denver Debutante Ball and Le Bal de Ballet. Carol volunteered with Junior League of Denver, Meals on Wheels, and the Mount Evans hospice, to name just a few. She also enjoyed memberships at Skyline Acres Swim and Tennis Club, Pinehurst Country Club, Denver Athletic Club, and Hiwan Golf Club throughout the years.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, and son Jim. She is survived by sons Bill (Angela) and Tom (Chrissy), her beloved grandchildren Van, Olivia, Julianna, and Zoe, and sisters Barbara Judd and Susan Green. She was laid to rest next to her husband and son at Roselawn Cemetery following a small ceremony at T. G. McCarthy Funeral Home in Pueblo, Colorado on January 17th, 2020. To celebrate Carol's life, a memorial will be held at Lakewood Country Club on Thursday January 30th at 5pm.
Please consider honoring Carol by donating to the Gold Crown Foundation online at www.goldcrownfoundation.com, or by mailing to 1743 Wazee Street, Suite 300, Denver, CO 80202 in memory of Carol Kemper.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020