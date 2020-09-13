1/1
Carol Lane Goldstein
1942 - 2020
Goldstein, Carol Lane
12/23/1942 - 09/10/2020

Carol Lane Goldstein born in Holyoke, Massachusetts grew up in New York City the city she loved. Eventually she grew to also love Colorado. She is survived by her loving husband Henry "Hank", her daughters Jennifer Jones, Deborah Betson and Brenda (Bill) Tuohig and her grandchildren, Oliver and Alex Jones and Haley and Madison Tuohig.

Carol attended the High School for Performing Arts in New York City and graduated from the Adelphi School of Nursing. She served the nursing profession in a number of venues including NYU Hospital and Denver's Porter Hospital where she was the first cardiac clinical specialist. She spent 10 years in Hong Kong teaching at Hong Kong University Medical School and actively pursuing tobacco control throughout the Territory. Upon her return to Denver, she taught Health Policy, with a passion, to graduate nurses at Regis University. From a very young age, she was a political activist.

In lieu of flowers, donations and gifts in memory of Carol may be made to support the Carol Goldstein Lectureship in Ovarian Cancer Prevention at the University of Colorado of Colorado Anschutz. Please either mail a check to: University of Colorado Foundation, P.O. Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217 and make it payable to CU Foundation and note "0230432, Goldstein Lecture Fund" in Memo line. Or, gifts may also be made online at: giving.cu.edu/CarolGoldstein

Private graveside, Friday, 11AM; A public livestream of this is available on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel.
Private memorial service, Sunday, 10AM; A public livestream of this is available on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel.




Published in Denver Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
10:00 AM
livestream
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
livestream
