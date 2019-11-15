Home

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4377 Xavier St
Denver, CO
1936 - 2019
Carol Peitzmeier Obituary
Peitzmeier, Carol
3/16/1936 - 9/19/2019

Carol Peitzmeier, age 83, is survived by her daughter, Teri; grandson, Christopher; brothers, Ralph Peitzmeier and David Peitzmeier; sisters-in-law, Diane Peitzmeier and Donna Peitzmeier; three generations of loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Chris and Caroline (Bart) Peitzmeier; brothers, Jim and Glenn; sister, Janet Parr; brother-in-law, Tony Parr; nephew, Tom Parr; and sister-in-law, Mildred Peitzmeier.
SERVICES: Saturday, November 16th, 11:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4377 Xavier St, Denver CO. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 15, 2019
