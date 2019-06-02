Denver Post Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
900 W Midway
Broomfield, CO
View Map
Powell, Carol
February 13, 1929 - May 18, 2019

Carol, was born in Denver in 1929. She spent her school years in Denver, attending Cathedral High School and Loretto Heights College. Carol married William Powell in 1950. They lived in Denver and Casper, Wyoming before moving to Broomfield in 1958. Carol lived in their house on Hemlock Street for the next 60 years. Carol and Bill had four daughters: Anne, Lynne, Nancy and Eileen.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 900 W Midway, Broomfield on June 17th at 10:30 with a reception following in the church hall.. View the full obituary at www.rundus.com
Published in Denver Post from June 2 to June 16, 2019
