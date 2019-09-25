|
Woodworth, Carol "Ann"
1931 - 2019
Carol Ann (Lambert) Woodworth, 87, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. "Ann" was born in Ames, Iowa. She lived in Lafayette, Indiana from age 5 to 12 where her father was a professor at Iowa State Univ. At age 12 she lived in wartime Wash DC where her father worked at the U.S. Agricultural Dept. At 16 her family moved to Lincoln NB where her dad was Dean of the U of Neb. Ag. College. Ann graduated Lincoln HS and the U of Neb with a BA in Art.
Ann married Jim in 1951. They spent most of their 65 years together in their unique home in Lakewood, CO. They were a spiritual pair, sharing a strong faith in God. Ann was an active member of the Lakewood Christian Women's Club.
Ann was a gifted artist, cook and gardener. Her home seemed like an art gallery. She always had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She and her sister, Marilyn, ran the Deacon's Bench, a tea shop in Morrison, CO. It was a labor of love.
Ann is survived by four children: Lynn (Jeff) Borcuk, Steve (Cherie), Stan and John. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and daughter, Joan. Ann adored her five grandchildren: Jamee, Katie, Joni (Ian), Jenna (David) and Josh; and three great grandchildren, Elouise, Miles and Callum.
A private remembrance was held with family and friends.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019