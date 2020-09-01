Croft, Carole



Carole Croft died peacefully in her hometown of Denver in August 2020.



She is survived by her five children and their families: Ann Strong, Cathy Johnson (husband Jerome, and children Alisha and Jared), Jennifer Croft, Tim Croft, and Julie Colman (husband Mike, and children Hailey and Justin).



Carole's passions and interests included: teaching, writing children's books, wildlife and conservation, playing Hearts and Skip-Bo, visits to Maui, and spending time in the Colorado mountains.





