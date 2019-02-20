Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole J. Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carole J. Lewis Obituary
In the early morning of February 18th, 2019, Carole J. Lewis made her way into Heaven. Carole was a beautiful, talented, kind soul who blessed many lives with her Love and many published books of Poetry. Carole was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Mae Krzos, Meredith Dean Browning (Husband) and Richard Lewis (Husband). She is survived by her children Paul Browning (wife Mary), Stephen Browning, Deanna Cornell (Husband Ken), Doug Browning, Stuart Browning (wife Tina); her siblings Merrily Zimmer, Joseph Krzos Jr., and John Krzos; grandchildren Melissa France; Matthew, Joshua and Elizabeth Browning, Synthia Solivan and Tanya Wise; great grandchild Cierra France, Shyanne, Emily and Rebekah Solivan and Bridger Wise.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.