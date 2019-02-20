|
In the early morning of February 18th, 2019, Carole J. Lewis made her way into Heaven. Carole was a beautiful, talented, kind soul who blessed many lives with her Love and many published books of Poetry. Carole was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Mae Krzos, Meredith Dean Browning (Husband) and Richard Lewis (Husband). She is survived by her children Paul Browning (wife Mary), Stephen Browning, Deanna Cornell (Husband Ken), Doug Browning, Stuart Browning (wife Tina); her siblings Merrily Zimmer, Joseph Krzos Jr., and John Krzos; grandchildren Melissa France; Matthew, Joshua and Elizabeth Browning, Synthia Solivan and Tanya Wise; great grandchild Cierra France, Shyanne, Emily and Rebekah Solivan and Bridger Wise.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 20, 2019