I am so sorry to learn of Carolines passing. She was a lovely and sweet woman. We had known each other for years through Loveland music circles, and a few years ago when she learned that my teenaged son played cello, she collaborated with him on a poem she wrote about the instrument. They performed to great acclaim at a poetry reading at the Loveland Museum. I was also very grateful for her support in my campaign for school board. May your warm memories of your mother comfort you during this time of grief.

Lori Hvizda Ward

Friend