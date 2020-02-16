|
|
Heins, Carolyn
Elizabeth (Liz)
11/16/1935 - 2/4/2020
Carolyn Elizabeth (Liz) Heins was born in Albany, Oregon. She was the fifth child of six born to Ralph Lambert & Martha Emma (Petermann) Heins. She graduated from Albany Union High School and went on to Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She found a job in Colorado, eventually receiving her Master of Education from the University of Colorado. Liz worked for Denver Public Schools teaching at Wyman Elementary, Gove Middle School and taught Spanish at George Washington High School.
She is survived by her brother Paul Heins, sister Charlotte Shaffer, 16 nieces & nephews.
Liz was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Denver and will be laid to rest in the memorial garden on the church grounds. Memorial service will be 2:00pm on February 20, 2020, at Augustana Lutheran.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020