Schwab, Carolyn Marie
07/27/1941 - 09/04/2019
Colorado Rockies #1 Fan Carolyn Marie Schwab went to be with the Lord after she lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on Sept. 4, 2019. Carolyn was born in Denver, CO. to the late John Ernest Duran and Stella Ann Duran on July 27, 1941. Carolyn married her late husband August Lee Schwab on December 24, 1992. She is survived by her four children, Paul M. Duran, Karen L. (Duran) Barringer, Darron E. Tucker, and Traci A. Rock. Daughter-in-law Jenny Duran and Tamy Tucker. Son-in-law Paul Barringer. Sister of Ernestine Paoli. Twelve grandchildren: Brian Barringer, Briana (Barringer) Harshman. Megan, Cole, and Devin Duran. Dallas, Lauren, and Taylor Tucker. Daylon and Jesse Rock. Katjana and D'Artagnan Burnham. Two great-grandchildren: Jetter and Braelyn Harshman. Carolyn loved Jesus, her family, her friends, and her Rockies. Services in memory of her life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Spirit of Christ, Catholic Church rosary at 10:30 a.m. mass at 11. Reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019