|
|
Wine, Carroll D.
07/20/1933 - 04/12/2019
Wine, Betty A. (Schock)
10/22/1931 - 01/15/2019
Carroll Wine of Englewood, CO passed away 4/12/19. He was born in Augusta County, VA, the son of Arthur & Ruth (Driver) Wine. Carroll was predeceased by his wife Betty Wine on 1/15/19, born in Stutsman County, ND, the daughter of Samuel and Esther (Bietz) Schock. Carroll & Betty are survived by two sons and a daughter. No services are scheduled at this time. (more details at www.newcomerdenver.com/obituaries
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019