Walker, Casimir
Casimir 'Casey' Walker, age 85, was born on 11/30/1934 in Chicago, IL. He died on 6/8/2020 in Highlands Ranch, CO from a brain hemor- rhage. To view his full obituary, please visit www.heflebowerfuneralservices.com
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.