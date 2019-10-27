Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Casimiro Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casimiro Edward Castillo


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casimiro Edward Castillo Obituary
Castillo, Casimiro Edward
"Ed"
08/01/1949 - 10/14/2019

Casimiro Edward Castillo "Ed" passed away on October 14, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. He was 70 years old. What Ed did in his 70 years is more than what many people do in a much longer lifetime.

Ed graduated from the University of Colorado with degrees in psychology and sociology. He also attended Colorado School of Medicine for two years. It was in Denver that he first started his career in medicine as a cardiovascular technician at Denver General Hospital where he was recognized as an unapologetic supporter for patient rights. After relocating to Southern California, he became Director of Cardiovascular and Imaging Services at major medical centers where he ensured that the medical and ancillary staffs attended to patients in an efficient, professional, timely and humane manner. Ed's advocacy for the patient became the hallmark throughout his lifetime and was the mantle upon which his stellar reputation rested.

Ed's mettle was tested numerous times by his own health challenges, but true to style he never complained or became a burden to others. Yet the unwavering support system of his loved ones provided the foundation that helped Ed thrive until his very last breath.

Ed is survived by his partner, Daniel M. Graham of Santa Monica, California, his mother, Juliana Castillo, his sister, Rainbow Milo, his brothers Christopher Castillo and Michael Castillo of Denver, Colorado, and Charles Castillo of Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his father, Jose Atanacio Venceslao Castillo.

Contributions in the name of Casimiro Edward Castillo may be made to the University of Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casimiro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.