Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8035 S Quebec St
Englewood, CO
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery Staging Area "A"
3698 South Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO
View Map

Catherine Barbara Clarke


1931 - 2020
Catherine Barbara Clarke Obituary
Clarke, Catherine Barbara
07/01/1931 - 02/13/2020

Catherine Barbara Clarke, 88 of Highlands Ranch, CO died peacefully February 13, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. Born in Evanston, IL on July 1, 1931 to Robert James, Jr. and Josephine James. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-six years Mike, her brother and sister in law Robert and Beverly James and brother in law William Maloney. She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses Katherine Wheeler, Mary Therese and Joe Dixon, Patricia and Matt Bean and three grandchildren: Ellen and Greg Wheeler and Leo Dixon, her sister Antoinette Maloney and 7 wonderful nieces and nephews.
In honor of Catherine, a Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am, Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (8035 S Quebec St, Englewood, CO 80112), reception to follow. Graveside Service 1:00pm, Tuesday, Febraury 25, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery Staging Area "A". For full obituary, visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
