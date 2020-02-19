|
Clarke, Catherine Barbara
07/01/1931 - 02/13/2020
Catherine Barbara Clarke, 88 of Highlands Ranch, CO died peacefully February 13, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. Born in Evanston, IL on July 1, 1931 to Robert James, Jr. and Josephine James. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-six years Mike, her brother and sister in law Robert and Beverly James and brother in law William Maloney. She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses Katherine Wheeler, Mary Therese and Joe Dixon, Patricia and Matt Bean and three grandchildren: Ellen and Greg Wheeler and Leo Dixon, her sister Antoinette Maloney and 7 wonderful nieces and nephews.
In honor of Catherine, a Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am, Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (8035 S Quebec St, Englewood, CO 80112), reception to follow. Graveside Service 1:00pm, Tuesday, Febraury 25, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery Staging Area "A". For full obituary, visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020