Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Risen Christ Catholic Church
3060 South Monaco Parkway
Denver, CO
Hannan, Catherine Christina
11/27/1933 - 07/08/2019

Catherine was born in Limerick City, Ireland. She grew up at Singland Cross near St. Patrick's Well. Catherine attended St. Patrick's National School, St. Mary's Secondary School, and then studied office management. She sailed from Cobh, Co. Cork to New York on the Mauretania on June 27, 1954. In Chicago, Catherine joined the AirLine Employees Association (ALEA), and rose to the position of Administrator of the Law Dept. before retiring after 33 yrs. She married William M. Hannan at St. Patrick's Cathedral (NY). Catherine was loved and admired by her family and friends for her charitable nature and generosity. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandaunt. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, William (US Army, WW II - Pacific Theater); parents, Edward and Johanna Hannan; and brothers, Éamonn, John, James, Thomas and Patrick. Survived by her loving and grateful daughter Maureen and her devoted and loving son-in-law J. William (Bill) Callison of Cherry Hills Village, CO; cherished grandsons, William Éamon, James and Rory; and sisters, Ann, Mary and Margaret. Funeral Mass, Monday, July 22nd, 10 am, Risen Christ Catholic Church, 3060 South Monaco Parkway, Denver. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. For complete obituary, please see www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019
