Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Campbell-Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Elizabeth Campbell-Dunn


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Elizabeth Campbell-Dunn Obituary
Campbell-Dunn, Catherine Elizabeth
November 3,1956 - August 16, 2019

62, Denver. Born to Paul C. Campbell and Bette J. Dicarlo, Des Moines, Iowa. Survived by husband, Lonnie, of Denver; Brothers Jabir Mumin, Iowa and David Campbell, Denver; aunts Ada Jackson, Nebraska and Verna Campbell, California; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and a host of cousins and friends world-wide.
My Catherine...Every morning when we rise, so filled with surprise, you being here with me, the love flowing from your eyes, wanna give, wanna love, so you'll always stay my Catherine we love you 2 forevers.
Private service. Donations to MAX FUNDS for the pups.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.