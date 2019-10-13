|
|
Campbell-Dunn, Catherine Elizabeth
November 3,1956 - August 16, 2019
62, Denver. Born to Paul C. Campbell and Bette J. Dicarlo, Des Moines, Iowa. Survived by husband, Lonnie, of Denver; Brothers Jabir Mumin, Iowa and David Campbell, Denver; aunts Ada Jackson, Nebraska and Verna Campbell, California; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and a host of cousins and friends world-wide.
My Catherine...Every morning when we rise, so filled with surprise, you being here with me, the love flowing from your eyes, wanna give, wanna love, so you'll always stay my Catherine we love you 2 forevers.
Private service. Donations to MAX FUNDS for the pups.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 13, 2019