Asman, Catherine G.
03/30/1932 - 06/21/2019
Catherine G. Asman, 87, of Denver, passed away June 21st. She was born in North Bay, Ontario, Canada. In 1958 she married August "Gus" Asman in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.
Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Gus. She is survived by her children, Adriane (Paul), Andrea (Bill), and Paul (Jennifer); grandchildren, William, Sam, Howard, Katherine, Ashley, and Taid; and brother, Arthur "Pud" of Whitby, Ontario, Canada. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Fri. June 28, 2019 at 2PM at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary in Centennial, CO.
Published in Denver Post on June 27, 2019